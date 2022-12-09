DC directs to conclude revenue cases pending for over six months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday chaired the revenue officers meeting to review their performance in November.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza gave him a briefing on the revenue.

The DC issued instructions to all magistrates, Tehsildarans, Naib Tahsildarans and sub-registrar to provide all possible facilities and services to the citizens visiting the district administration offices.

He ordered to take immediate action regarding the revenue court cases pending for six months to more than a year and ensure the quick provision of relief.

Marwat issued instructions regarding the court fine recovery, forest fine recovery, implementation of audit paragraphs and recovery.

He directed all the magistrates and the revenue staff to report and ensure immediate enforcement by the elimination of encroachment, identification of encroachment, and action against hill cutting.

The DC also directed the immediate implementation of the inheritance as per the law. He issued instructions to all magistrates to ensure speedy resolution of court cases and people's problems. He said the court fine recovery should be further improved and implementation should be ensured.

Marwat also issued instructions regarding updating the valuation table of various locations in accordance with the procedure due to the increase in settlement and development so that the infrastructure and services provided to people could be improved.