UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Conclude Revenue Cases Pending For Over Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC directs to conclude revenue cases pending for over six months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday chaired the revenue officers meeting to review their performance in November.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza gave him a briefing on the revenue.

The DC issued instructions to all magistrates, Tehsildarans, Naib Tahsildarans and sub-registrar to provide all possible facilities and services to the citizens visiting the district administration offices.

He ordered to take immediate action regarding the revenue court cases pending for six months to more than a year and ensure the quick provision of relief.

Marwat issued instructions regarding the court fine recovery, forest fine recovery, implementation of audit paragraphs and recovery.

He directed all the magistrates and the revenue staff to report and ensure immediate enforcement by the elimination of encroachment, identification of encroachment, and action against hill cutting.

The DC also directed the immediate implementation of the inheritance as per the law. He issued instructions to all magistrates to ensure speedy resolution of court cases and people's problems. He said the court fine recovery should be further improved and implementation should be ensured.

Marwat also issued instructions regarding updating the valuation table of various locations in accordance with the procedure due to the increase in settlement and development so that the infrastructure and services provided to people could be improved.

Related Topics

Resolution Abbottabad Fine November All Court

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

41 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.