DC Directs To Conduct Fire Safety Audit Of Commercial Buildings

Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to conduct audit of fire safety arrangements of commercial buildings and shopping plazas across the district in order to ensure fire safety measures at public places

Presiding over the district emergency board meeting here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that fire cases were rising day by day in the district which is an alarming situation. He said that fire safety standard operating procedure (SoP) would be implemented at any cost.

He directed rescue, civil defence and other concerned departments to inspect all commercial buildings and check fire safety arrangements. He said that there would be no compromise on safety of public lives and added that buildings would be sealed over violations of fire safety standard operating procedure (SoP).

The DC asked concerned departments would conduct fire safety exercises at shopping malls, banks and markets under preventive measures. He said that water filling points would be made for fire brigade vehicles at populated areas. He said that houses and buildings would be linked with rescue online system through Geo tagging and a specific code would be issued to each house through a mobile application regarding fire response.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar Zaman Qaisrani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

