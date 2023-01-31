DC directs to construct ramps of parking plaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed to construct ramps and protect boundary wall of under construction parking plaza outside Chiniot Bazaar for its use in present condition for providing parking facilities to the motorcycle and car users.

During visit to Parking Plaza here on Tuesday, he reviewed the matters for using parking plaza and said that necessary steps would be taken to resolve parking problems of urgent nature in downtown area of the city.

Initially, 1500 to 2000 motorbikes could be parked on slabs, basements and other places in the parking plaza whereas the parking system in Chiniot Bazaar and Katchehry Bazaar would also be improved, he added.