DC directs to control hoarding of sugar, fertilizer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Shehzad Thaheem directed the food Department to liaise with stakeholders and take measures to control the hoarding and smuggling of sugar and fertilizer.

Chairing a high level meeting here Wednesday, the DC directed the authorities to make efforts to discourage smuggling, hoarding of sugar and fertilizer by observing strict monitoring.

He also directed to ensure daily inspection and monitoring of godowns.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the Agriculture and Livestock departments besides other stakeholders.