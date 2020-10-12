DC directs to control prices of daily use items

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi has directed Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the all eight talukas of the district to ensure provision of essential items in abundance at fixed rates

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi has directed Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the all eight talukas of the district to ensure provision of essential items in abundance at fixed rates.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Monday, he said watchful eye should be kept on prices of edibles in the flood-affected areas and action be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He said officers of revenue, police, market committee and other concerned departments should remain present in vegetables and fruits markets.

The DC said that he would personally pay surprise visits to check presence of officers in different markets and stern disciplinary action would be taken against the absent officers.

He directed the ACs to take administrative measures to control prices of daily use items in their respective areas.