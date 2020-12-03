DC directs to cover polio refusal cases

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Thursday directed polio teams to give special attention to polio refusal cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Thursday directed polio teams to give special attention to polio refusal cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

During a visit to various areas of the city to inspect the ongoing anti-polio campaign which was started on November 30, he directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive in order to ensure that every children must be vaccinated.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from polio virus.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the DC that over 650,000 children have so far been administered the anti-polio drops while the set target to cover 885,000 children below five years of age would be achieved till December 4.