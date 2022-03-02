DC directs to cover Polio refusal cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday directed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

While chairing a meeting held to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign started on February 28, he directed the officials to monitor the drive to ensure that every child must be vaccinated.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from polio virus.

On the occasion, the health official briefed the deputy commissioner that as many as 570,000 children have been administered the anti-polio drops while the set target to cover 749,000 children under five years of age would be achieved by March 4.

He informed that over 75 per cent target of the drive had been achieved so far, adding 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, 242 medical officers were participating in the campaign by observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

The drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures, he added.