DC directs to cover polio unattended cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed polio teams to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed polio teams to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign that was started from March 29, he directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive in order to ensure that every children must be vaccinated.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from polio virus.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the deputy commissioner that over 800,000 children have so far been administered the anti-polio drops while the set target to cover 885,000 children of under five years of age would be achieved till April 2.