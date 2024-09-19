Open Menu

DC Directs To Deduct Salary Of 63 Absentee Teachers In Kohlu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Aqeel Ahmed Baloch on Thursday directed to deduct the salary of 63 teachers on absence of their duties in the light of the reports of the officers of the Education Department while 6 teachers were dismissed for long absence.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of District Education Group. The meeting was attended by concerned officials and others.

In the meeting, the officers of the education department gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner regarding their visits this month in which the absent teachers were identified.

Addressing at the meeting, the DC said that the challenges of the modern era could be met only with better and quality education.

He said that the district administration has taken coordinated steps with the officers of the education department to provide facilities and attendance of teaching staff in educational institutions.

He said that actions against absentee teachers were being continued as well as the dismissal of long-term absentee teachers.

A total of 16 inactive schools have been activated across the district during the last two months, he said.

The DC said that promotion of quality education has become indispensable for sustainable development and to meet the challenges of modern times for which we all have to strive together saying that no compromise would be made on negligence of teachers for interest of education in the area.

He said that a joint committee would be formed under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Kohlu and District Education Officer, who could investigate the spent cluster budget and submit a report.

Strict action will be taken against the headmasters guilty of irregularities in the cluster, he said.

