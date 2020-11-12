DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar Ul Haq Thursday directed the Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils to devise an effective micro plan for anti- polio campaign being started from November 30.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, the DC said that as the environmental water samples tested positive for polio virus in September ,there is need to make more effective steps that no children could be left without immunization.

He also directed the officials concerned to take strict action against those who refused to administer drops to their children.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

On the occasion, the Health official briefed the meeting that during the campaign 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 875,400 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

He said that SOP"s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.