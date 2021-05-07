UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Devise Effective Plan For Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Friday said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Friday said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the health department to devise an effective plan for anti-polio campaign to be started from June 7 to 11.

Anwar said that as environmental samples for polio virus tested positive consecutively, there is a need to revise the anti-polio plan on a scientific basis.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas of the district which have been marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of the Government and WHO, polio workers are being trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

The CEO said along with all government initiatives, active participation of parents is needed to make the campaign successful

Related Topics

World Polio June All From Government

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

8 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

8 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

8 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

8 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.