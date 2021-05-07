DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Friday said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Friday said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the health department to devise an effective plan for anti-polio campaign to be started from June 7 to 11.

Anwar said that as environmental samples for polio virus tested positive consecutively, there is a need to revise the anti-polio plan on a scientific basis.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas of the district which have been marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of the Government and WHO, polio workers are being trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

The CEO said along with all government initiatives, active participation of parents is needed to make the campaign successful