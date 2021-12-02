UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Devise Effective Plan For Anti-polio Drive From December 13

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:21 AM

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive from December 13

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday directed the health department to devise an effective micro plan for the anti-polio campaign, starting in the entire district from December 13 to 16.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements here at his office, he said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

Muhammad Ali said that polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.

Meanwhile, Incharge of the anti-polio drive, Muhammad islam, while talking to APP that training of anti-polio teams was underway while over 719,000 children would be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.

He said that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres, 307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the drive to complete the immunization task, adding the drive would also be utilized for creating awareness about Coronavirus and anti-dengue preventive measures./395

