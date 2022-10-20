UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Devise Effective Plan For Anti-Polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

DC directs to devise effective plan for Anti-Polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Thursday directed the health department to devise an optimal plan for the anti-polio campaign starting in the entire district on October 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Thursday directed the health department to devise an optimal plan for the anti-polio campaign starting in the entire district on October 24.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he said Polio was a National issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas of the district marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ansar Ishaque briefed the meeting with the coordinated efforts of the government and WHO, polio workers were being trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating around 917,285 children below five years of age.

Sharing details of arrangements for the anti-Polio campaign, he said 3,000 mobile teams,320 fixed points, 243 Union council medical officers and 858 area incharges would administer polio drops during the week-long campaign in the entire district.

The CEO said along with all government initiatives, the active participation of parents was needed to make the campaign successful.

Related Topics

World Polio Mobile October All Government

Recent Stories

Deputy From Moldovan Ruling Party Calls for Adopti ..

Deputy From Moldovan Ruling Party Calls for Adoption of Resolution Against Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Taj colony to view drainage, sanitation ..

DC visits Taj colony to view drainage, sanitation situation

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding tort ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding torture during police custody

7 minutes ago
 China supports Saudi Arabian intention to join BRI ..

China supports Saudi Arabian intention to join BRICS

7 minutes ago
 Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special ..

Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special focus on 'economic diplomacy' ..

7 minutes ago
 Steps afoot for industrial development in South Pu ..

Steps afoot for industrial development in South Punjab, says Dr Ahmad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.