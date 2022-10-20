DC directs to devise effective plan for Anti-Polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Thursday directed the health department to devise an optimal plan for the anti-polio campaign starting in the entire district on October 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Thursday directed the health department to devise an optimal plan for the anti-polio campaign starting in the entire district on October 24.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he said Polio was a National issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas of the district marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ansar Ishaque briefed the meeting with the coordinated efforts of the government and WHO, polio workers were being trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating around 917,285 children below five years of age.

Sharing details of arrangements for the anti-Polio campaign, he said 3,000 mobile teams,320 fixed points, 243 Union council medical officers and 858 area incharges would administer polio drops during the week-long campaign in the entire district.

The CEO said along with all government initiatives, the active participation of parents was needed to make the campaign successful.