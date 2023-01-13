UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Devise Optimal For Anti-Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DC directs to devise optimal for anti-Polio drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Shoaib Friday said that Polio was a National issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the Health Department to devise an optimal plan for the anti-polio campaign to be started on January 16. The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas of the district marked by the World Health Organization (WHO) as low performing.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ansar Ishaque briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of the government and WHO, polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating around 917,285 children below five years of age. Sharing details of arrangements for the anti-Polio campaign, he said that 3,000 mobile teams,320 fixed points,243 Union council medical officers and 858 area incharges would administer polio drops during the week-long campaign in the entire district.

