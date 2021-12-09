DC directs to devise optimal micro plan for the Anti-Polio drive

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday directed the health department to devise an effective micro plan for the Anti-Polio campaign to achieve the 100 per cent target of the drive being commenced from December 13

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements here at his office, he said the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

Muhammad Ali said that polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their part in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.

Meanwhile, Incharge of the anti-polio drive Muhammad islam, while talking to APP, said that training of anti-polio teams was underway while over 719,000 children would be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.

He said that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres, 307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the drive to complete the immunization task.

The campaign would also be utilized to create awareness about coronavirus and anti-dengue preventive measures, he informed.

