DC Directs To Display Price Lists At Specific Places

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC directs to display price lists at specific places

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at a specific place and ensure the quality of commodities of daily use items.

During a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Adaila road here on Thursday, he said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

DC directed the authorities to ensure standard operating procedures(SOPs)regarding anti-COVID-19 at the bazaar according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

He said that any complaint regarding sugar shortage would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those creating artificial hike.

Anwar said that the objective of setting up of sasta Ramzan to provide daily use items to the residents on controlled rates, adding any shopkeeper found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration would not only be fined but to be arrested "he added.

Meanwhile chairing a meeting of the price control committee here at his office, Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Abdullah briefed the DC that 1197 raids were carried out during last 24 hours in various areas of the district while a fine of Rs 220,000 was imposed on violations of COVID- SOPs at 129 points.

On the occasion, the DC Anwar Ul Haq asked the price control Magistrates to spend maximum time in the field and ensure the quality and quantity of daily use items in the markets.

