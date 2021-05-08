UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To End Polio Refusal Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Anwar ul Haq has directed the health officials to end the polio refusal cases with the help of local elders.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements for 3rd drive of 2021,to be started from June 7,he asked the health department to devise strategy to end doubts and convince parents with the help of Ulema and local community leaders to administer polio drops to their children that were missed or unattended during the previous campaigns.

Anwar alarmed that 45% environmental samples of polio virus have been tested positive during the year 2021 in the district which needed urgent action to revise the anti-polio plan on a scientific basis.

The DC directed the officials to give special attention to those areas which have been marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing.

He said Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

