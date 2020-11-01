DC directs to enforce SOPs to prevent COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq has directed the representatives of traders, marriage halls, hotels and transport associations to strictly enforce COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the pandemic.

He also gave instructions to install sanitizer gates outside the wedding halls and maintain social distance and ensure cleanliness there.

The staff must wear safety masks and use hand sanitizers, he added.

The DC said, in view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Transport Association should keep the number of passengers in the vehicles to a minimum level.

He said that conductors and drivers must wear safety masks.

The DC said that it was the responsibility of all of us to ensure implementation of SOPs to control the virus.

He directed all citizens to use face masks at public.

The deputy commissioner directed all the assistant commissioners to make surprise visits to their areas on daily basis and take strict legal action against the violators of SOPs.