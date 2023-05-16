DC directs to ensure 100 percent attendance of Polio teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed the officials of the District Health Authority to ensure 100 per cent attendance of anti-polio teams during the drive which started in twelve districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi on Monday.

He said this while visiting the area of Jeevan Colony, Girja Road to review the performance of anti-Polio field teams.

The DC urged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly Polio virus.

Cheema himself administered the Polio drops to children under five years of age and directed the officials concerned to remain present in the field and ensure the monitoring of polio workers so that no children could miss immunization.

He directed the officials to cover the target set for the drive daily and to remove the weeds from graveyards and other areas and expedite anti-dengue surveillance to avoid the breeding of larvae.

Meanwhile, Incharge district anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that around 379,246 children had been administered the polio vaccine so far.

He said that 4,199 teams, including 3,680 mobile teams, 866 area in-charges, and 245 medical officers were participating in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as the use of masks and sanitisers. Hussain said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about anti-dengue preventive measures. "320 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 199 transit points of the district," he added.

He said that the set target to cover as many as 10,15,000 children below five years of age would be achieved by May 21.