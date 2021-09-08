UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Ensure Arrangements During Rains

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:12 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday asked officers concerned for ensuring all required steps to face any untoward situation during expected rains

Keeping in view of the prediction of Pakistan Meteorological department about rains in the district, DC said advance steps must be taken to face the situation and all resources should be utilized for ensuring arrangements in that regard.

Keeping in view of the prediction of Pakistan Meteorological department about rains in the district, DC said advance steps must be taken to face the situation and all resources should be utilized for ensuring arrangements in that regard.

He was presiding over a meeting on necessary arrangements for during expected rains at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday.

The Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas, officers of HMC, HDA, WASA, HESCO and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

The DC asked Hesco authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during rains so that accumulated rain water could be timely drained out.

Due to power failure situation often deteriorated and people were facing inconveniences, DC said.

The Hesco authorities were asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during rains so that pumping stations and dewatering machines could work continuously.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure functioning of all the pumping stations and machinery.

All Assistant Commissioners were directed to remain in the field during rains and monitor pumping stations so that dewatering process could be ensured.

The meeting was attended among others by HMC Administrator Altaf Hussain Sario, MD WASA Zahid Hussain Khemtio, AC Qasimabad Ghulam Rasool Panhwer, AC City Mutahar Amin Watto, AC Latifabad Fatima Saima and AC Rural Surhan Abro.

