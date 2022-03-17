DC directs to ensure cleanliness for avoiding dengue spread

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure the cleanliness of drains and Nullahs of the city to avoid dengue virus spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure the cleanliness of drains and Nullahs of the city to avoid dengue virus spread.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to expedite surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication as prevailing weather was suitable for dengue larvae breeding.

He directed the Assistant commissioner city to write a letter to the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency to complete the dredging and desilting of Nullah Leh and other Nullahs before the start of monsoon season.

Tahir directed the officials to regularly monitor the mosquito breeding hotspots and determine the new possible hotspots.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily for better monitoring, adding that stern action would be taken in case of negligence.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Marzia Saleem, AC Cantt. Ms Anisha Hisham, AC City Dr Zaneera Aftab and others were present on the occasion.