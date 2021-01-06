DC directs to ensure COVID-19 SOPs at panagah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the officials to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at panagah.

During his visit to panagah setup at Fawara Chowk here Wednesday, he interacted with the people and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Majority of them expressed satisfaction over the arrangements,adding best quality of food and beds were available at shelter.