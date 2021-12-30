UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Ensure Deserving People Registration Under Ehsaas Ration Program: DC Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 07:27 PM

DC directs to ensure deserving people registration under Ehsaas Ration program: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday chaired a meeting regarding registration, under the Ehsaas Ration Program and provision of subsidized food items below-market rates to the deserving and needy citizens by the government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday chaired a meeting regarding registration, under the Ehsaas Ration Program and provision of subsidized food items below-market rates to the deserving and needy citizens by the government.

Nadeem Nasir directed all the officers to facilitate the registration of citizens/shopkeepers in urban as well as remote areas across the district and ensure proper monitoring.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Assistant Director Halal Food, Social Welfare, Local Government officials, Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar, in-charge PMRU and other officers.

It was decided in the meeting that all officials concerned would ensure the provision of subsidized rate food items in their respective areas to the masses and register deserving people and shopkeepers under Ehsaas Ration Program.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Nasir All Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing deve ..

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development schemes

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country

Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country

3 minutes ago
 Every state institution involved in real estate bu ..

Every state institution involved in real estate business: Islamabad High Court C ..

3 minutes ago
 Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in Nat ..

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Khyber Mail engine derails at Mian Channu

Khyber Mail engine derails at Mian Channu

3 minutes ago
 First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan re ..

First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.