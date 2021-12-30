DC directs to ensure deserving people registration under Ehsaas Ration program: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday chaired a meeting regarding registration, under the Ehsaas Ration Program and provision of subsidized food items below-market rates to the deserving and needy citizens by the government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Thursday chaired a meeting regarding registration, under the Ehsaas Ration Program and provision of subsidized food items below-market rates to the deserving and needy citizens by the government.

Nadeem Nasir directed all the officers to facilitate the registration of citizens/shopkeepers in urban as well as remote areas across the district and ensure proper monitoring.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Assistant Director Halal Food, Social Welfare, Local Government officials, Tehsildar, Deputy Tehsildar, in-charge PMRU and other officers.

It was decided in the meeting that all officials concerned would ensure the provision of subsidized rate food items in their respective areas to the masses and register deserving people and shopkeepers under Ehsaas Ration Program.