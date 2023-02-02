DC directs to ensure flour sell on government fixed rate

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday asked the officers of district administration to ensure sell of flour at government fixed rates

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Muhammad Iqbal Awan and Mukhtiarkar visited flour stalls, Chakkis and checked prices.

The AC directed Atta Chakkis and shopkeepers to ensure sell of flour at government fixed rates failing which strict action would be taken against violators.