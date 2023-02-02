UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Ensure Flour Sell On Government Fixed Rate

February 02, 2023

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday asked the officers of district administration to ensure sell of flour at government fixed rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday asked the officers of district administration to ensure sell of flour at government fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Muhammad Iqbal Awan and Mukhtiarkar visited flour stalls, Chakkis and checked prices.

The AC directed Atta Chakkis and shopkeepers to ensure sell of flour at government fixed rates failing which strict action would be taken against violators.

