DC Directs To Ensure Implementation On Price Lists Of Essential Commodities During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

DC directs to ensure implementation on price lists of essential commodities during Ramadan

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday fixed wholesale/ retail prices of essential commodities in the district during the month of Ramadan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday fixed wholesale/ retail prices of essential commodities in the district during the month of Ramadan.

The DC, while exercising powers delegated to him by the government of Pakistan, has fixed wholesale/retail prices of daily use items including fruits, vegetables, meat, mutton, fish, chicken and other commodities within territorial jurisdiction of Hyderabad district.

He also directed the display of rate lists issued by the district administration and ensure implementation on rates fixed by administration.

All shopkeepers and vendors were warned of strict action if rates were not implemented during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed visited different markets and directed to ensure strict implementation on rates fixed by the administration.

Mukhtiarkar city Abubakar Sadhayo also visited Lajpat road market and verified the price lists.

He also directed market committees to establish camp office there for strict implementation of price lists.

In a tweet, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed for distribution of notification/ price lists to be displayed at prominent places of every shop in order to ensure selling of essential commodities at government approved rates.

