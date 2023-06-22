DC directs to ensure standard facilities to educational institutions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal Thursday said that the provision of quality education and other facilities was top priority of the district administration and every possible step will be taken in that regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee of the Education Department.

Khalid Iqbal directed the Department of Education and Education Monitoring Authority to play their role in monitoring and ensuring the implementation of quality education in schools across the district.

The meeting was briefed by Deputy Director of the Education Monitoring Authority, Ayeda Qureshi on the performance of last month and minutes of the previous Steering Committee meeting.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the education department regarding the provision of facilities in the schools.

He issued directives to District Education Officers (DEOs) male and female to improve education, provide essential facilities in the schools, and implement new teaching methods according to the demands of present-day students.

The DC directed the appointment of administrative staff in schools, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, school maintenance, and resolution of boundary issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Abbas Afridi, District Education Officer Tanveer Ahmed, DMO Education Monitoring Authority, Ayeda Qureshi, District Accounts Office Representative and other officials from the Education Department attended the meeting.