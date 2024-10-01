DC directs to establish food points in major parks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to establish food points in all major public parks besides ensuring availability of recreational facilities for the masses.

Presiding over a meeting of PHA here on Tuesday, he said that the government spent huge money on the parks to facilitate the general public at maximum extent.

Therefore, the PHA should take appropriate steps to construct most modern walking track in Jinnah Garden in addition to installation of more swings for children and reserving some areas for families.

He also directed for master planning of Kaleem Shaheed Park and said that the all these projects should be completed on war-footing.

Director General PHA Dr Shahab Aslam briefed the DC about various projects of PHA initiated for improvement of public parks and green belts in the city.