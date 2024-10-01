Open Menu

DC Directs To Establish Food Points In Major Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

DC directs to establish food points in major parks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to establish food points in all major public parks besides ensuring availability of recreational facilities for the masses.

Presiding over a meeting of PHA here on Tuesday, he said that the government spent huge money on the parks to facilitate the general public at maximum extent.

Therefore, the PHA should take appropriate steps to construct most modern walking track in Jinnah Garden in addition to installation of more swings for children and reserving some areas for families.

He also directed for master planning of Kaleem Shaheed Park and said that the all these projects should be completed on war-footing.

Director General PHA Dr Shahab Aslam briefed the DC about various projects of PHA initiated for improvement of public parks and green belts in the city.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Nasir Money All Government

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan