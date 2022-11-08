UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Expand Training Scope For Complete Awareness Of Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that scope of training programs should be expanded for complete awareness of the farmers about the use of latest technologies to get maximum production of their crops.

Presiding over the meeting of District Agricultural Advisory Committee here on Tuesday, he directed the field staff of Agriculture department to accelerate their efforts for convincing and guiding the peasants so that they could act upon the advices of agri scientists for improving agri productivity.

He also directed the agriculture officers to take strict action against the sale of spurious fertilizers and pesticides in addition to taking steps to solve problems of farming community on priority basis.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Ch. Khalid Mehmood briefed the meeting about various steps taken for the welfare of farmers as well as to control smog during winter.

