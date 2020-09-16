DC directs to expedite anti- dengue activities at educational institutions

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday directed the concerned officials to expedite anti-dengue activities at all educational institutions for tracing of larva and its eradication so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday directed the concerned officials to expedite anti-dengue activities at all educational institutions for tracing of larva and its eradication so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to ensure that anti-dengue SOPs were being implemented at all schools as prevailing weather suitable for the breeding of larvae.

He said that as the temperature was being decreasing day by day ,the threat of dengue fever spread increased, so there was need to combat it on emergency basis.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.