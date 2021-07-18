UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A dengue surveillance meeting was held here on Sunday with Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir in the chair.

The meeting was attended by ADC General Sher Afghan and CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and officers of all departments concerned.

The meeting reviewed in detail the anti-dengue activities from July 12 to July 16.

The meeting was informed that the district administration had intensified all its efforts to prevent dengue and 368 hotspots in the district were being monitored continuously.

The DC urged the district administration to ensure cleanliness of the city to prevent from dengue.

He said that so far, there were seven suspected dengue patients in Sahiwal district.

Babar Bashir directed that waste bins in the city be monitored on daily basis so that the breeding of dengue larvae could be checked in time.

