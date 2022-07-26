UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities For Tracing Larvae

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 10:28 PM

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities for tracing larvae

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

During a visit to the Habib Colony area to inspect the working of anti-dengue teams, he directed the officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs and create awareness among the people about the hazards of dengue virus because of the increasing number of its cases.

Tahir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the week.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Water Visit Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's 'preposterous' remar ..

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's 'preposterous' remarks on CPEC

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court turns down Punjab deputy speaker's r ..

Supreme Court turns down Punjab deputy speaker's ruling in CM election case

2 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security for Muharramul Haram

CCPO reviews security for Muharramul Haram

2 minutes ago
 Committee recommends to take up the matter of halt ..

Committee recommends to take up the matter of halting Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Progr ..

2 minutes ago
 Policemen rendered sacrifices to protect people: I ..

Policemen rendered sacrifices to protect people: IGP

5 minutes ago
 Soft launch of Pakistan International Maritime Exp ..

Soft launch of Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference performed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.