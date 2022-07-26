DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities for tracing larvae

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Tuesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

During a visit to the Habib Colony area to inspect the working of anti-dengue teams, he directed the officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs and create awareness among the people about the hazards of dengue virus because of the increasing number of its cases.

Tahir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the week.