UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities:

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali directed the officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a district administration spokesperson here on Friday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas of the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

The DC said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should be checked properly.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

2 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.