DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt(retd) Shoaib Ali directed the officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a district administration spokesperson here on Friday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in all vulnerable areas of the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

The DC said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should be checked properly.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and rooftops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.