UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Bahawalnagar, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan directed officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities here in the district after the current rainy spell.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee in which officials from health department and other departments concerned participated.

The DC said that the Punjab government was determined to eradicate dengue,adding that the departments concerned should play active role and adopt effective measures to combat dengue.

He directed the anti-dengue teams including 626 indoor and 118 outdoor to carry out the vector surveillance of all hotspots.

The departments showing negligence in anti-dengue activities would be held accountable,the DC warned.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Bahawalnagar All From

Recent Stories

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

4 minutes ago
 Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

10 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.