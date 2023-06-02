DC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

Bahawalnagar, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan directed officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities here in the district after the current rainy spell.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee in which officials from health department and other departments concerned participated.

The DC said that the Punjab government was determined to eradicate dengue,adding that the departments concerned should play active role and adopt effective measures to combat dengue.

He directed the anti-dengue teams including 626 indoor and 118 outdoor to carry out the vector surveillance of all hotspots.

The departments showing negligence in anti-dengue activities would be held accountable,the DC warned.