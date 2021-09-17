DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday directed the officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance as prevailing weather is suitable for the growth of dengue larvae.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to accelerate anti-dengue activities for tracing the larva and its eradication so that the growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

The DC directed the officials of the Environment Department to inspect the tyre shops and junkyards on regular basis and eliminate larvae as they were suitable places for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

