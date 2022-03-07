UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Surveillance

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 09:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Monday directed the concerned to revise the anti-Dengue micro plan on scientific grounds so that the spread of dengue could not occur this year.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements at his office, he directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

In addition, the DC directed health officials to monitor the mosquito breeding hotspots regularly and determine the new possible hotspots.

He directed that anti-dengue regulations should be fully implemented, and stern action must be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Tahir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water.

He said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard.

