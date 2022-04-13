UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Surveillance

Published April 13, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Wednesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Wednesday directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements at his office, he directed the officials to regularly monitor the mosquito breeding hotspots and determine the new possible hotspots.

Tahir further directed that anti-dengue regulations should be fully implemented, and stern action must be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

The DC called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. He said a vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer, Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that only one dengue case had been reported this year due to timely measures.

