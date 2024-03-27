DC Directs To Expedite Work Of Under Construction Water Filtration Plant Scheme
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 08:58 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday inspected the construction work of the water filtration plant scheme at Unit No. 4 Latifabad, following the directive of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday inspected the construction work of the water filtration plant scheme at Unit No. 4 Latifabad, following the directive of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah.
He also examined the water suction pumps installed on the flow of river Indus, from where water is being supplied to the residents of taluka Latifabad.
The DC directed the WASA engineers to expedite the work of the scheme to provide relief to the people of Latifabad. Relevant officers were also present during his visit.
