Open Menu

DC Directs To Finalize All Measures On Eid-ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

DC directs to finalize all measures on Eid-ul Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad, Batul Asadi has directed concerned departments to take all-out measures

to ensure cleanliness, security and other arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

She expressed these views while chairing the meeting of the officers here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Ajmal Khan Mandukhel, Livestock Department Dr. Sikandar Khosa, SHO City Ghulam Ali Kundarani Babu Asghar Rind, Asghar Ali Domki and other tehsildars were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, she said that two cattle markets have been established in Nasirabad district where a large number of animals were bought for Eid-ul-Azha.

She said that livestock staff should take precautionary measures to protect the citizens against other diseases, including Congo virus.

On the occasion of Eid, she directed to clean up mosques across the city and start preparing for the disposal of animal waste.

She said that steps should also be taken to continue the flow of traffic on the Sindh- Balochistan National Highway.

Asadi said that efforts should be made to ensure that there is no disruption in the flow of traffic on the Sindh-Balochistan National Highway.

She also directed a security plan should be arranged throughout the city, special attention to be paid to cleanliness in cattle markets established in Dera Murad Jamali.

Water should also be sprinkled in markets in the evening hours so that morning purchasers do not have to face difficulties, she instructed.

Related Topics

Balochistan Traffic Congo Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali Ghulam Ali Market

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

46 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

54 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan