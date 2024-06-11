DC directs to finalize all measures on Eid-ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad, Batul Asadi has directed concerned departments to take all-out measures

to ensure cleanliness, security and other arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

She expressed these views while chairing the meeting of the officers here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Ajmal Khan Mandukhel, Livestock Department Dr. Sikandar Khosa, SHO City Ghulam Ali Kundarani Babu Asghar Rind, Asghar Ali Domki and other tehsildars were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, she said that two cattle markets have been established in Nasirabad district where a large number of animals were bought for Eid-ul-Azha.

She said that livestock staff should take precautionary measures to protect the citizens against other diseases, including Congo virus.

On the occasion of Eid, she directed to clean up mosques across the city and start preparing for the disposal of animal waste.

She said that steps should also be taken to continue the flow of traffic on the Sindh- Balochistan National Highway.

Asadi said that efforts should be made to ensure that there is no disruption in the flow of traffic on the Sindh-Balochistan National Highway.

She also directed a security plan should be arranged throughout the city, special attention to be paid to cleanliness in cattle markets established in Dera Murad Jamali.

Water should also be sprinkled in markets in the evening hours so that morning purchasers do not have to face difficulties, she instructed.