DC Directs To Finalize All Measures On Eid-ul Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad, Batul Asadi has directed concerned departments to take all-out measures
to ensure cleanliness, security and other arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
She expressed these views while chairing the meeting of the officers here on Tuesday.
Assistant Commissioner Ajmal Khan Mandukhel, Livestock Department Dr. Sikandar Khosa, SHO City Ghulam Ali Kundarani Babu Asghar Rind, Asghar Ali Domki and other tehsildars were present in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, she said that two cattle markets have been established in Nasirabad district where a large number of animals were bought for Eid-ul-Azha.
She said that livestock staff should take precautionary measures to protect the citizens against other diseases, including Congo virus.
On the occasion of Eid, she directed to clean up mosques across the city and start preparing for the disposal of animal waste.
She said that steps should also be taken to continue the flow of traffic on the Sindh- Balochistan National Highway.
Asadi said that efforts should be made to ensure that there is no disruption in the flow of traffic on the Sindh-Balochistan National Highway.
She also directed a security plan should be arranged throughout the city, special attention to be paid to cleanliness in cattle markets established in Dera Murad Jamali.
Water should also be sprinkled in markets in the evening hours so that morning purchasers do not have to face difficulties, she instructed.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoCC&EC formulated NCAP to enhance air quality5 minutes ago
-
Agri-livestock, IT & HR sectors prioritized to enhance exports: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Three held with fake currency5 minutes ago
-
Sub-Cabinet committee reviews law & order, Eid security measures6 minutes ago
-
Four bills smoothly sail through Senate6 minutes ago
-
President highlights steps to protect farmers’ interests6 minutes ago
-
NEC agrees to release Rs70b for uplift of Merged Districts: Advisor Finance6 minutes ago
-
CM reviews health related initiatives, orders early completion of ongoing projects16 minutes ago
-
Clean energy sources rise during July-March 202416 minutes ago
-
Farmers to be provided tractors on subsidy under green tractor scheme: Agri minister16 minutes ago
-
City sizzles as mercury reaches 44°C26 minutes ago
-
NHA portfolio comprises 123 projects with Rs 156.50 bln allocation: Economic Survey26 minutes ago