DC directs to finalize arrangements for 44th ZAB death anniversary

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal directed officers of various departments to complete all the arrangements in connection with the 44th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Founder Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be held on April 4, 2023, at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at the mausoleum of martyrs of the Bhutto Family on Tuesday to review the arrangement of the 44th death anniversary of Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto.

During the meeting officials of various departments gave a briefing about their responsibilities and the arrangements being made there.

The DC also directed the officers of the Public Health Engineering Department, SEPCO, Social Welfare, Buildings, Forest, District Council, Roads, Health, education Works and other departments to ensure complete cleanliness and lighting in the public meeting venue and its surroundings.

Apart from this, the roads coming from Naudero and other cities should also be entirely cleaned.

She said that thousands of people will come from all over the country on the occasion to attend the death anniversary.

She said every department should fulfil its responsibility well. Hand pumps, water and motors should be managed properly, adding apart from this, medical camps should be set up and damaged roads should be repaired immediately.

She apprised the meeting that the Police department has been directed to prepare a foolproof security plan during the forthcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a control room will be established at her office to monitor all activities and ensure the law and order situation, she said.

Rabiaya Siyal further said close circuit cameras, walk-through gates and other security relating equipment will be installed at entry and exit points of the Mausoleum of martyrs of the Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

In the meeting, the officials of the police department informed about the arrangements made for security on the occasion of the death anniversary, on which DC directed that security personnel should be deployed at every entry and existing points of the Garhi Khuda Bux BhuttoLater, she inspected the venue of the Public meeting, roads and parking area and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials.