DC directs to finalize foolproof arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi district to finalize all the arrangements including security for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

He directed the authorities that a list of all the departments for security clearance should be sent to the DC office. For monitoring of Chehlum route, a control room was being set up in the TMA office where a focal person of each the department concerned would be on duty.

The DC also requested the religious scholars to play a role in this regard so as to create a substance of patience and tolerance in the people and provide a safe environment to the people while fostering an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

He also directed the officers of MCR and the Municipal Committees of different tehsils to make the street lights functional for the routes of the Chehlum processions and Majalis besides installing CCTV cameras.

He instructed the officers of WASA and RWMC to ensure cleanliness and water supply on the procession routes.

He said, the district administration and police would take all possible steps to make the security foolproof for Chehlum processions.

Routes and schedule of processions and Majalis would be observed, he said adding, no one would be allowed to violate the loudspeaker ban and those who make hate speech would not be allowed to visit the district under any circumstances so that no untoward incident could occur.

/395