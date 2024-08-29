DC Directs To Finalize Outsourcing Of Sanitation Services
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed the officials concerned to finalize the outsourcing of sanitation services in the Rawalpindi division at the earliest as per the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz's instructions.
Chairing a board of Directors meeting of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), he said that the “Saaf Suthra Punjab” project was the best cleanliness programme under which the rural areas of the province would get the same sanitation services as urban areas availed.
He directed the officials to devise a comprehensive plan for the cleanliness of Rawalpindi division's district including Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and their tehsils.
He added that all available resources would utilized to make the Rawalpindi division free of waste and no negligence would be tolerated.
On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of RWMC briefed the meeting that arrangements were being made to outsource the sanitation services of the division which would be implemented soon.
He said that the provision of a hygienic environment to the residents of Rawalpindi was the priority of RWMC and no compromise would be made on it.
