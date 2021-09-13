UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Formulate New Indicators For Controlling Population Growth

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:34 PM

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday directed officials of Population welfare department to formulate new indicators for controlling spread of population according to the latest census report

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday directed officials of Population welfare department to formulate new indicators for controlling spread of population according to the latest census report.

While reviewing the performance of the department here at his office, he said that gigantic spread of population not only leads to scarcity of resources but was also threatening health of mother and child.

Ali directed the officials to involve religious scholars in the campaign which can be helpful to address the myths and suspicions in people's mind.

On the occasion, Director Population Welfare Shereen Sukhan briefed the meeting that 41 cases have been operated at camp last month while 100 family health mobile unit camps had been set up in all tehsils of thedistrict to create awareness among the couples about family planning.

She added that five refresher trainings course have also been conducted for paramedics and doctors while a special doctor was also hired who was carrying out 15-20 sessions every month in schools and colleges to educate them about the importance of their proper nutrition and diet plan.

