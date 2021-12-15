DC directs to give attention to Polio refusal cases; 95 percent target achieved

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpimdi Muhammad Ali Wednesday directed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign started on December 13, he directed the officials to monitor the anti-polio drive to ensure that every child must be vaccinated.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society, and it was our collective responsibility to make the country free from poliovirus.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the deputy commissioner that as many as 685,540 children have been administered the anti-polio drops while the set target to cover 718,000 children under five years of age would be achieved till December 17.

Meanwhile, Incharge Anti-Polio drive Muhammad islam informed APP that over 95 per cent of the drive had been achieved so far, adding 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

He said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

