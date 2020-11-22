UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Hold Anti-dengue Meetings Regularly

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to hold meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue on regular basis for complete eradication of dengue.

He was addressing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here on Sunday.

ADC Muhammad Khalid, Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr. bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Aurangzaib and other officers from various departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that dengue epidemic was a challenge for us and we should perform duties honestly to eliminate it.

He directed the ACs for holding regular meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee and reviewing performance of all departments in connection with anti dengue measures.

He also directed the officers and field staff of all concerned departments to remain active in the field to achieve desire results of anti dengue campaign.

