DC directs to implement anti -dengue action plan

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed the officials to implement anti-dengue action plan in letter and spirit devised by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed the officials to implement anti-dengue action plan in letter and spirit devised by the Punjab government.

Chairing a meeting of various departments to review anti-dengue action plan, he directed the officials to make maximum arrangements to control the dengue virus.

The DC directed to create awareness among the residents about this deadly disease He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which leads to the spread of dengue larvae and to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.