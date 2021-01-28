UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs To Implement Anti -dengue Action Plan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:31 PM

DC directs to implement anti -dengue action plan

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed the officials to implement anti-dengue action plan in letter and spirit devised by the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday directed the officials to implement anti-dengue action plan in letter and spirit devised by the Punjab government.

Chairing a meeting of various departments to review anti-dengue action plan, he directed the officials to make maximum arrangements to control the dengue virus.

The DC directed to create awareness among the residents about this deadly disease He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which leads to the spread of dengue larvae and to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Water

Recent Stories

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

5 minutes ago

Federal capital records 104 fresh corona cases in ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 200 bln state land retrieved in Punjab: Shahzad ..

4 minutes ago

PDA retrieves 60 kanal land from illegal occupants ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister for ensuring quality education, fac ..

4 minutes ago

Tuchel accepts he must deliver trophies at Chelsea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.