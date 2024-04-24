DC Directs To Implement Fixed Prices Of Naan,Tandoori Roti
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:49 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed all assistant commissioners to ensure the implementation of fixed prices for Naan and Tandoori Roti from tomorrow
He further instructed the relevant officials to take all possible measures to pass on the benefits of reduced wheat prices to the general public, ensuring their relief to some extent during this inflationary time.
Tariq Qureshi directed the concerned officials to make sudden visits to both small and large Naan vendors to assess prices and take action against violators according to the law, imposing fines or ensuring other necessary actions besides sealing their shops.
He also directed the officers to take along with them the officials of the concerned department to measure the weight of the Naan and Tandoori Roti so that the measurement can also be reviewed. He directed action on the hotels established in the streets to ensure the provision of cheap Naan and Roti to the poor people.
