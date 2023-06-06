UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Improve Anti-dengue Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday directed officials concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to upgrade the anti-dengue activities and clear the high-risk areas.

He asked the officials to carry out daily visits to vulnerable dengue sites and monitor the anti-dengue teams strictly.

The DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard adding the aim of taking timely measures against dengue was to completely wipe out the fatal virus.

Cheema directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and colleges, junkyards, graveyards, under-construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured by all concerned.

