DC Directs To Improve Anti-Polio Activities

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib Thursday directed the officials concerned to improve anti-Polio activities through coordinated communication by nominating focal persons for the week-long drive, which would commence in the district on November 28

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the health department to devise an optimal plan for the campaign.

Shoaib said Polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country free from the fatal disease.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of the government and WHO, polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target of vaccinating around 917,285 children till the age of five years.

Sharing details of the arrangements for the anti-Polio campaign, he said that 3,787 mobile teams, 320 fixed points, 243 Union council medical officers and 858 area in-charges would administer polio drops during the campaign in the entire district.

He further informed that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points, while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child would be left out.

