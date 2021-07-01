DC directs to improve cleanliness at the hospital

Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Gujjar Khan and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Gujjar Khan and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted at the hospital and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching the hospital.

He directed the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital to improve cleanliness and ensure the smooth functioning of the air conditioner and fans at the hospital keeping in view the scorching heat.

Amir also checked the attendance register and medicine record at the hospital.

The DC also asked the administration of the hospital to follow standard operating procedures regarding the COVID-19 including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian during his visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital directed the concerned officials to set up a regular system of queuing and tokens to deal with the rush of patients.

He also took a round of the Hospital's emergency, operation theatre and OPD and directed the officials to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs and social distancing in the OPDs.