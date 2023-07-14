Open Menu

DC Directs To Improve Condition Of Public Parks In Jaranwala

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 10:46 PM

DC directs to improve condition of public parks in Jaranwala

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the Tehsil Municipal Committee Jaranwala to take immediate measures for improving condition of public parks in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the Tehsil Municipal Committee Jaranwala to take immediate measures for improving condition of public parks in Jaranwala.

During his visit to Jaranwala on Friday, he presided over a meeting in the Municipal Committee Office and reviewed measures for the beautification of public parks across the Tehsil.

He said that a vigorous campaign was launched against the encroachments and the responsible elements would be taken to task without any discrimination.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated the newly purchased machinery of Tehsil Municipal Administration and checked its performance.

He directed the municipal committee to improve overall cleanliness and sanitary condition in its jurisdiction in addition to taking strict action for immediate removal of the encroachments.

He visited routes of mourning processions and checked arrangements for their safety and security.

He also visited an under-construction road in Jaranwala and directed for beautification of Central Chowk of Jaranwala.

Related Topics

Visit Road Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

3 minutes ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

3 minutes ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

6 minutes ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

6 minutes ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

6 minutes ago
No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

34 minutes ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

34 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

34 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from coercive measures again ..

LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran in innominte cases

34 minutes ago
 CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strateg ..

CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strategy to control population

34 minutes ago
 Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan