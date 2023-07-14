DC directs to improve condition of public parks in Jaranwala

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the Tehsil Municipal Committee Jaranwala to take immediate measures for improving condition of public parks in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has directed the Tehsil Municipal Committee Jaranwala to take immediate measures for improving condition of public parks in Jaranwala.

During his visit to Jaranwala on Friday, he presided over a meeting in the Municipal Committee Office and reviewed measures for the beautification of public parks across the Tehsil.

He said that a vigorous campaign was launched against the encroachments and the responsible elements would be taken to task without any discrimination.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated the newly purchased machinery of Tehsil Municipal Administration and checked its performance.

He directed the municipal committee to improve overall cleanliness and sanitary condition in its jurisdiction in addition to taking strict action for immediate removal of the encroachments.

He visited routes of mourning processions and checked arrangements for their safety and security.

He also visited an under-construction road in Jaranwala and directed for beautification of Central Chowk of Jaranwala.